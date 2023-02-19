Arrasate sings high praise of Vinicius Jr in post-game press conference

Osasuna head coach Jagoba Arrasate spoke to the media after his side lost 0 - 2 to Real Madrid on Saturday. Arrasate spoke about his team’s performance, Vinicius Jr, and more.

READ: Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes.

“We have had that personality to, at times, dominate the rival and have chances,” Arrasate said. “We were not suffering in the positional attack but every time we lost the ball it was a dangerous situation. Sergio has kept us in the game.

“We have a feeling of pity. We played a decent match, with great effort, and left empty.

“Many of their chances have been our mistakes. We have stopped their attack well but every mistake we made was an occasion for them.”

Arrasate also spoke about Vinicius Jr, whom he was full of praise for.

“Vinicius is one of the best players in the League,” Arrasate explained. “When he opens up, he’s a physical marvel and he doesn’t falter.”