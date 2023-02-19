Osasuna Goalkeeper, Sergio Herrera: “Vinicius behavior is normal. What is happening to him needs to stop.”

Vinicius Junior was once again subjected to vicious behavior from opposition fans. During the minute of silence for Syria and Turkey, a chant of “Vinicius Junior, you son of a b**tch” could be heard from the stands. Courtois also commented on the vitriol he heard from fathers with their children standing right beside them. La Liga match after La Liga match on away grounds has seen Vinicius targeted, vilified, and worst of all abused racially. After the match today, Sergio Herrera spoke to reporters and gave his opinion on the Brazilian’s situation:

“Vinicius’s behavior has been normal. I think that, in the end, the Vinicius case, it gets worse with each field that he goes to, it is being revolutionized and gaining traction... What is happening with him has to be stopped. We are giving to much importance to this topic,” Herrera told reporters.

More opposition players need to come out in support of Vinicius Junior if this campaign against him is going to end. He is one of the best players in the world, an entertainer — one of the rare breeds who excels in 1 v 1’s and dribbling. Rather than vilify the player and racially abuse him, Vinicius should be appreciated. Good on Herrera for speaking out, we will see if more players step forward in the coming weeks and months.