Courtois: “You have to stop looking at Vini and look at the people. I saw parents sing ‘Vinicius die’ ”

Thibaut Courtois will be happy to return to the Real Madrid team with an important clean-sheet away in Pamplona. Despite the victory in a difficult ground, the Belgian came away dismayed and disappointed with the behavior of many fans in the El Sadar stadium. Speaking to reporters after the game, Thibaut Courtois made his feelings clear:

“They called him “son of b...” during the minute of silence, and they sang “Vinicius, die”. You see parents with their children beside them screaming thee things. You have to stop looking at Vini and look at the people. The environment of these stadiums is cool to play, but without this nonsense.”

Thibaut Courtois was not the only person, or goalkeeper, to come out in defense of Vinicius Junior tonight. Sergio Herrera, the Osasuna keeper, also spoke out in defense of Vinicius after the game. During the match, the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Nacho, and Ceballos all looked to defend Vinicius. The Brazilian has been subject to vile behavior from some of the Spanish public and will need the support of his teammates as he navigates this period.