Fede Valverde explains the difference between playing on the right wing and midfield

Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde, who scored the winning goal tonight over Osasauna, spoke to the media after the big win. The Uruguayan spoke about his various roles this season, his new-found scoring chip, and much more.

His analysis of the game

“We knew it was a tough game. They always fight until the end on their home turf. They always look for long balls and sometimes it’s hard to find space. As the minutes went by, the fatigue of the numerous games we’ve played this season also began to take their toll. I think the goal I scored opened up the game and that’s when we found the spaces a lot more. We are happy with all the work from our teammates and for the humility they displayed in the match. We knew it was very difficult and we knew how to suffer together.

”I’ve been told that I can reach 20 goals, I think they’ve gone too far with that number though. I try to do my best and obviously scoring is a great boost for your morale. Playing on the outside you always have a very close marker and I try to play one-on-one, but it’s not my strong point.”

His favourite position

“Being in the middle I can get closer to the area, sometimes the midfielders don’t follow you one hundred per cent. I have to find my spaces and take advantage of them, like I did for the goal. That’s what the coach asks me to do.”

“I’d like to thank Ancelotti for that pressure he’s put on me, even if it’s just a little game between the two of us. In my mind, it plays a part in my decision-making. I would often find other options to pass because I didn’t have the confidence to go for goal. Now, the first thing I do is look towards goal. I know 80% can find the back of the net so I definitely look to score more these days.”