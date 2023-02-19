Alvaro: “Camavinga came over and gave me a couple of playful digs in the stomach”

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Rodriguez — one of the gems of Raul’s Castilla — spoke to the media after his great showing off the bench in the win over Osasuna on Saturday night. He discussed his work ethic, how happy he was to help his team win, and more.

On his journey

“I’m thrilled to be getting minutes under my belt for my beloved team. I work hard day in day out so it pays off like this. I’ll keep working towards my goals. I’m just playing my game, it came off today and I’m really happy. They asked me to fight for every ball, hold onto it and bring some fresh legs to the team”.

On the humility of his teammates

“It’s a great group, they’ve made me feel very welcome. I’m getting on with everyone so well and I’m really grateful for their support. Camavinga came over and gave me a couple of playful digs in the stomach. Valverde told me he was happy for me too, everyone’s congratulated me”.

“I notice the humility they have despite being in such a big club, all the work they do every day and the competitiveness they have”.

A special night with his family

“I’m immensely happy that my parents are here. They are the most important thing in my life and sharing moments like this with them brings me great happiness”.