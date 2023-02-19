 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Young : 19 February 2023

Sunday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Taking the Lead

Fede is a genuine leader in the team right now. I said yesterday in the thread that Kroos, Luka and Karim can’t bail the team out no more for obvious reasons. Fede has to lead his fellow young teammates and rising to the ocassion when the moment came is something we’re going to see more of from the Uruguayan. Fede and Vini combo brought us the winning goal in the UCL final last season. Long may it continue.

More Opportunities taken

Eduardo Camavinga is growing with every challenge. It’s kinda scary to think Carlo just throws him out the team when Kroos and Tchouameni return. Certified baller!

Vinicius hitting the high notes

Vinicius is back to his best, terrorising defences. He was in full flow breaking the ankles of Osasuna defenders. His finishing could have been better but a wonderful overall performance.

Bright lights

Alvaro has everyone excited and Ancelotti clear refusal to rely on Mariano or Hazard as depth for the forward line has opened the door for more youngsters to get opportunities. Ancelotti himself sounds excited about the youngster. Fans have been calling for Castilla players to be given more chances and Ancelloti.

Ceballos doing all he can

Dani Ceballos has been balling with every opportunity much like Camavinga has done. Ancelotti seems to appreciate his contribution but that doesn’t seem to be enough for the club to see him as an important player for the future. This is insane given that as far as spanish midfielders go he’s easily one of the best and he still needs more minutes to reach his peak.

