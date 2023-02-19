Young : 19 February 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Taking the Lead

Fede is a genuine leader in the team right now. I said yesterday in the thread that Kroos, Luka and Karim can’t bail the team out no more for obvious reasons. Fede has to lead his fellow young teammates and rising to the ocassion when the moment came is something we’re going to see more of from the Uruguayan. Fede and Vini combo brought us the winning goal in the UCL final last season. Long may it continue.

More Opportunities taken

Eduardo Camavinga tonight:



• 95% pass accuracy

• 4/4 long passes

• 9/10 duels won

• 8 ball retrievals

• 3 tackles

• 2 interceptions pic.twitter.com/ut9mWEvG1g — TC (@totalcristiano) February 18, 2023

Eduardo Camavinga is growing with every challenge. It’s kinda scary to think Carlo just throws him out the team when Kroos and Tchouameni return. Certified baller!

Vinicius hitting the high notes

Vinicius is back to his best, terrorising defences. He was in full flow breaking the ankles of Osasuna defenders. His finishing could have been better but a wonderful overall performance.

Bright lights

Ancelotti: "Alvaro Rodriguez straight to the first team? I have to talk to Raul about this. He will surely play again with us.He is a player who has many qualities. He's tall, he handles the ball well, he's formidable with his head.... He can help us like today." pic.twitter.com/zJp20nI4wV — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) February 18, 2023

Alvaro has everyone excited and Ancelotti clear refusal to rely on Mariano or Hazard as depth for the forward line has opened the door for more youngsters to get opportunities. Ancelotti himself sounds excited about the youngster. Fans have been calling for Castilla players to be given more chances and Ancelloti.

Ceballos doing all he can

Real Madrid are going to offer Dani Ceballos a contract renewal but it won't change his status: he won't get a salary increase and won't be a starter. @elmundoes pic.twitter.com/afzSE9VaP5 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 18, 2023

Dani Ceballos has been balling with every opportunity much like Camavinga has done. Ancelotti seems to appreciate his contribution but that doesn’t seem to be enough for the club to see him as an important player for the future. This is insane given that as far as spanish midfielders go he’s easily one of the best and he still needs more minutes to reach his peak.

The Daily Poll

