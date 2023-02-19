Managing Madrid Podcast: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Preview, 1st leg, Champions League 2022 - 2023

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Josh Sexton of The Anfield Wrap discuss:

Liverpool’s issues this season

Their injuries

Van Dijk and Luis Diaz updates

How much have Liverpool missed Sadio Mane?

Has Liverpool’s press and defense regressed since last season?

How will Jurgen Klopp approach the 1st leg?

Vinicius vs TAA

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Josh Sexton (@jsexton24) of The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap)