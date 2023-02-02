Player Ratings: Real Madrid 4 - 1 Real Sociedad; Liga F

GK: Misa Rodríguez - 7/10: Was back to her usual self after a couple of nervy games beforehand. Did not have a lot of saves to make and could do nothing to stop the goal Real Madrid conceded.

RB: Kenti Robles - 6/10: A busy night for the Mexican, especially going forward and was always an outlet on the right attacking wise. Solid in defense as Sarriegi barely got a sniff.

CB: Kathellen - 6/10: A solid performance that was slightly tainted by the needless corner that she gave away which resulted in the goal Real Madrid conceded.

CB: Rocío Gálvez - 9/10: What a player, solid, composed and immense at the back, Scores goals too - her third of the season - surely, she has to be renewed. World class.

LB: Olga Carmona - 6/10: Never lacking in effort and enthusiasm but still looking for her top form especially going forward.

CDM: Sandie Toletti - 8/10: player in a double six with Zornoza, we are seeing her best form return which is a much-needed sight. Got an assist for Esther's First.

CDM: Claudia Zornoza - 7/10: Was lively and explosive in midfield trying shots and pressing the likes of Arnaiz & Gemma Gilli in midfield. Helped Las Blancas dominate the midfield.

RW: Athenea del Castillo - 8/10: Back to her conventional winger role, she caused Sociedad all sorts of problems and bagged a goal and an assist for her effort.

AM: Caroline Weir - 7/10: Not at her sparkling high standard best, but she was still brilliant in linking up play creativity and chance creation got an assist too, her eighth of the season.

LW: Naomie Feller - 6/10: Was a problem physically for the opposition who couldn't live with her. She got into some good positions but could not capitalize. Only managed to get 45 minutes.

CF: Esther González - 9/10: Bagged a brace to continue her hot goal scoring form and showcased her brilliant poacher's instinct in both goals. She has now equaled her tally from the whole of last season.

SUBSTITUTES

Maite Oroz - 6/10 (replaced Feller 45'): Helped the Midfield gain more control and almost scored after neat interplay between her and Weir.

Freja Olofsson - 5/10 (replaced Zornoza 67'): Added defensive stability in midfield and a running bundle of energy.

Nahikari García - 5/10 (replaced Esther 67'): Came in the second half but did not get enough chances to score despite her efforts.

Teresa Abelleira - N/A (replaced Toletti 82'): Introduced with eight minutes to go but could not impact the game much.

Caroline Møller - N/A (replaced Athenea 82'): Another late cameo for the Dane.