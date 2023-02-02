Daily Thread: 2 February 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

It’s MATCHDAY

⚔️ Real Madrid vs Valencia

Santiago Bernabeu

⏱ 21:00 (Spanish time)

La Liga pic.twitter.com/mBOFVewMiR — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 1, 2023

Doubts Surrounding Jude Bellingham

Although Ivatar is supremely confident on Jude’s arrival, recent reports have him edging closer to the Premier League. In my opinion, a move to City would make complete sense for Jude whereas a move to Liverpool would make less particularly if they miss out on the Champions League.

️| Bellingham’s family members are in favor of a move to the Premier League where they think adaptation is easier. At 19, they believe there is time for Jude to play for Real Madrid later. @JorgeCPicon pic.twitter.com/gbBkVCdJp5 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 2, 2023

Neymar Has Named the Future of Brazil

And they’re both Real Madrid players....