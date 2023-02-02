 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 2 February 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

It’s MATCHDAY

Doubts Surrounding Jude Bellingham

Although Ivatar is supremely confident on Jude’s arrival, recent reports have him edging closer to the Premier League. In my opinion, a move to City would make complete sense for Jude whereas a move to Liverpool would make less particularly if they miss out on the Champions League.

Neymar Has Named the Future of Brazil

And they’re both Real Madrid players....

