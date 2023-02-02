Real Madrid vs Valencia, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Valencia needing to get the win after Barcelona’s away victory at Betis’ Benito Villamarin. Carvajal and Tchouameni are back in the squad list and could feature in tonight’s starting lineup.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga, Valverde, Ceballos, Modric, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Valencia predicted XI: Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Paulista, Cenk, Gaya, Musah, Moriba, Castillejo, Almeida, Lino, Cavani.

Carvajal and Tchouameni should probably start the game on the bench and join later in the game, as they have been training with the group just for a few days. Nacho, Camavinga and Ceballos have been more than solid replacing key starters and should be given the chance to start once again, although Ancelotti could also deploy both Kroos and Modric in the lineup.

This will be Valencia’s first game since Gattuso left the club and Voro took over, so expect them to come out firing on all cylinders.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/02/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: La 1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.