Real Madrid vs Valencia 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Valencia visit the Santiago Bernabeu in what will be their first game without former manager Genaro Gattuso, who was sacked earlier this week following some disastrous performances after the World Cup break.

Real Madrid will need to keep winning their games and hope for Barcelona to drop some points later in the season, as Xavi’s team have found some impressive consistency in recent matches. Last night, they beat Betis away 1-2 and it doesn’t look like they are going to slow down any time soon, so Ancelotti’s men will have to keep their foot on the gas.

Valencia have been very mediocre this season and they might actually be involved in the battle to avoid relegation if they don’t find some momentum quickly. An away game at the Bernabeu where they will have nothing to lose and no pressure either would be a good opportunity for them to be brave and play with intensity, so Madrid better be ready from the get go.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/02/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: La 1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.