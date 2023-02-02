Javier Tebas says Mbappe and Haaland can only play at Real, not Barca

La Liga president Javier Tebas appeared on Spanish TV program ‘El Chiringuito’ and has said that, despite his desire to see superstars like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in La Liga, there is only one club in Spain — Real Madrid — that could realistically pull off one or even both of them.

Haaland, who is reported to have a clause that can be triggered by non Premier League teams in 2024, is theoretically attainable next summer. At that same juncture, Kylian Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain will end.

“Hopefully it will be like this,” Tebas said on the show when asked about the possibility of Mbappe and Haaland playing in La Liga. “But these two players could only be at Real Madrid, because the economic situation of FC Barcelona would not allow them to access this type of player.

“Neither this season nor the next. I see it as impossible.”

Though, it’s unclear what Tebas’s quotes actually mean, as his relationship with Barcelona is not very good right now, and Haaland’s agent told AS yesterday that the relationship between him and Joan Laporta is strong. “I always say that Laporta can’t ask me for anything in football,” Haaland’s agent, Rafael Pimenta said. “It’s not fair, because he knows I’m going to say yes.”