CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Valencia, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Valencia in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Vinicius, Asensio, Benzema.

Valencia starting XI (TBC): Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Paulista, Cenk, Gaya, Musah, Moriba, Castillejo, Almeida, Lino, Cavani.

Real Madrid should take this game very seriously even if Valencia have been struggling a lot in recent weeks. Los Blancos need to keep winning on a consistent basis if they want to compete for the title, as it looks like Barcelona are not ready to slow down and drop points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/02/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

