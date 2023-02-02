Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Tebas’s latest quotes; La Liga winter champion

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn:
- How we juggle kids and work
- Barcelona vs Real Betis
- What was Barca’s best performance of the season?
- Barca’s transition defense vs Betis’s transition offense
- The frustrating thing about Luis Henrique
- Rui Bal, Sergio Canales
- The placement of Barca’s free kick
- Roberto Carlos’s incredible dark arts
- What are Barca’s trophy priorities this season?
- Their defense
- Where Javier Tebas’s beef with Joan Laporta stems from
- And a ton more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
