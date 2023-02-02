 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Tebas’s latest quotes; La Liga winter champion

Kiyan and Diego also reflect on mid-week La Liga action

By Kiyan Sobhani
On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn:

  • How we juggle kids and work
  • Barcelona vs Real Betis
  • What was Barca’s best performance of the season?
  • Barca’s transition defense vs Betis’s transition offense
  • The frustrating thing about Luis Henrique
  • Rui Bal, Sergio Canales
  • The placement of Barca’s free kick
  • Roberto Carlos’s incredible dark arts
  • What are Barca’s trophy priorities this season?
  • Their defense
  • Where Javier Tebas’s beef with Joan Laporta stems from
  • And a ton more.

