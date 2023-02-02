Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Tebas’s latest quotes; La Liga winter champion

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn:

How we juggle kids and work

Barcelona vs Real Betis

What was Barca’s best performance of the season?

Barca’s transition defense vs Betis’s transition offense

The frustrating thing about Luis Henrique

Rui Bal, Sergio Canales

The placement of Barca’s free kick

Roberto Carlos’s incredible dark arts

What are Barca’s trophy priorities this season?

Their defense

Where Javier Tebas’s beef with Joan Laporta stems from

And a ton more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas