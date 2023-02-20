 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 20 February 2023

Monday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Round of 16 Draw Photo by Kristian Skeie UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel

Next Stop, Anfield!!!

Preparations are already underway in Valdebebas where the team began to prepare for the Champions League semi-final first leg, when they will take on Liverpool at Anfield.

All eyes on Carlo’s starting 11.

Benzema is expected to be back and start against Liverpool. I’m of the opinion that ceballos should start this one but AS thinks different.

No....God, Please No!!

Where’s the Michael Scott gif? This would be disastrous especially with Salah prowling around that wing.

Schedule from Hell.

Need all hands on deck including any resources from Castilla. Looking at you Carlo.

