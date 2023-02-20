Daily Thread: 20 February 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Next Stop, Anfield!!!

Preparations are already underway in Valdebebas where the team began to prepare for the Champions League semi-final first leg, when they will take on Liverpool at Anfield.

All eyes on Carlo’s starting 11.

Benzema is expected to be back and start against Liverpool. I’m of the opinion that ceballos should start this one but AS thinks different.

❗️Camavinga - Tchouameni - Modric are expected to start vs Liverpool. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 19, 2023

❗️Vinicius - Benzema - Valverde will start vs Liverpool. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 19, 2023

No....God, Please No!!

Where’s the Michael Scott gif? This would be disastrous especially with Salah prowling around that wing.

❗️Carlo Ancelotti is considering moving Rüdiger to left back for the game vs Liverpool. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 19, 2023

Schedule from Hell.

Need all hands on deck including any resources from Castilla. Looking at you Carlo.

Real Madrid's upcoming games:



21 Feb: Liverpool, UCL ✈

25 Feb: Atletico, La Liga

2 Mar: Barcelona, CdR

5 Mar: Real Betis, La Liga ✈

11 Mar: Espanyol, La Liga

15 Mar: Liverpool, UCL

19 Mar: Barcelona, La Liga ✈

2 Apr: Valladolid, La Liga

5 Apr: Barcelona, CdR ✈ pic.twitter.com/lWfStrfnL9 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 18, 2023