Daily Thread: 20 February 2023

Next Stop, Anfield!!!
Preparations are already underway in Valdebebas where the team began to prepare for the Champions League semi-final first leg, when they will take on Liverpool at Anfield.
GOALS & SAVES! ⛔— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) February 19, 2023
#UCL pic.twitter.com/E7LhFCFB3B
All eyes on Carlo’s starting 11.
Benzema is expected to be back and start against Liverpool. I’m of the opinion that ceballos should start this one but AS thinks different.
❗️Camavinga - Tchouameni - Modric are expected to start vs Liverpool. @diarioas— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 19, 2023
❗️Vinicius - Benzema - Valverde will start vs Liverpool. @diarioas— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 19, 2023
No....God, Please No!!
Where’s the Michael Scott gif? This would be disastrous especially with Salah prowling around that wing.
❗️Carlo Ancelotti is considering moving Rüdiger to left back for the game vs Liverpool. @diarioas— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 19, 2023
Schedule from Hell.
Need all hands on deck including any resources from Castilla. Looking at you Carlo.
Real Madrid's upcoming games:— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 18, 2023
21 Feb: Liverpool, UCL ✈
25 Feb: Atletico, La Liga
2 Mar: Barcelona, CdR
5 Mar: Real Betis, La Liga ✈
11 Mar: Espanyol, La Liga
15 Mar: Liverpool, UCL
19 Mar: Barcelona, La Liga ✈
2 Apr: Valladolid, La Liga
5 Apr: Barcelona, CdR ✈ pic.twitter.com/lWfStrfnL9
Carlo Ancelotti wants Álvaro Rodriguez for the rest of the season. @marca pic.twitter.com/oSDqkfR3Hf— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 20, 2023
