Darwin Nuñez expected to be ready for Real Madrid

Liverpool attacker Darwin Nuñez picked up a shoulder injury during Saturday’s match against Newcastle and was questionable to face Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 this Tuesday, said Jurgen Klopp. However, a report from MARCA indicates that Nuñez will not miss the match, being available.

Nuñez would possibly take some more time to recover from the pain on his shoulder if this match weren’t as crucial as it is, but he knows that his presence could be needed in what’s expected to be a really close game between the two sides.

Real Madrid have been vulnerable defensively all season long, so Nuñez’s presence could indeed be extremely important for his team, even more so considering that Klopp likes to deploy him on the left wing. That means that he would be facing Madrid’s weakest flank.