BREAKING: Kroos and Tchouameni not available against Liverpool

It’s now official. Real Madrid will be without key midfielder Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni when they face Liverpool at Anfield in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 this Tuesday. Neither one of them managed to recover in time from their illnesses and they didn’t travel with the rest of the team.

Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos will be the two players replacing Kroos and Tchouameni in Real Madrid’s starting lineup, assuming that Fede Valverde will continue to play on the right wing after finding his scoring form in recent matches.

Real Madrid’s coaching staff initially expected to rely on both Kroos and Tchouameni, given that they thought they were going to recover in time for the game. However, that hasn’t been the case and Real Madrid will now have to get the job done without two key starters, even if Ceballos and Camavinga have performed at a really high level since the World Cup break.