Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Liverpool

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Tuesday’s match against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, D. Ceballos, Mario Martín and Arribas.

Attackers: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Álvaro.

Karim Benzema is back with the team, so he will definitely feature in Ancelotti’s starting lineup after missing Saturday’s away match against Osasuna. On the other hand and surprisingly enough, neither Toni Kroos nor Aurelien Tchouameni have been included on the squad list even though Madrid’s medical staff expected them to recover in time from their flu.

Academy players Mario Martin, Sergio Arribas and Alvaro Rodriguez are traveling with the team and will sit on the bench hoping to get some minutes late in the game.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 02/21/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.