Bayern Munich interested in Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos will be a free agent in four short months as his current Real Madrid contract expires on June 30th, 2023. According to a report from Revelo, Julian Nagelsmann and Bayern Munich are heavily interested in securing Ceballos for next season. The Andalusian’s performances in recent weeks has convinced Nagelsmann that he can be an important figure in the Bayern midfield alongside guys like Kimmich and Musiala. Despite the interest from Bayern Munich, Revelo reports that Ceballos priority remains Real Madrid, but no new deal has formally been offered.

Earlier last week, both Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse marveled at the stats behind Dani Ceballos’ improvement and overall game:

"Is Betis Ceballos back?". The truth is he's better. His ball progression and defensive energy is off the charts. Career highs this season in:



Prog carries / 90

Prog passes / 90

Shot-creating actions / 90

% of successful tackles

Tackles + interceptions / 90 — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) February 14, 2023

Absolute monster of a player - the numbers are ridiculous.



If Real Madrid do not end up renewing Ceballos, there will be plenty of teams queuing up this summer. https://t.co/d4gP9NveQi pic.twitter.com/LqF09ihcba — Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4) February 14, 2023

The metrics are off the charts and there is no doubting Ceballos’ talent nor attitude. The Bayern interest will be flattering, but does a move there make sense? The German club would need to clear out some personnel for Ceballos to see a clear role given Kimmich, Musiala, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller, Ryan Gravenberch, Paul Wanner, and Arijon Ibrahimovic are all midfields / hybrid midfielders. It should also be noted that Konrad Laimer has reportedly agreed to join Bayern Munich in the summer and Marcel Sabitzer, is on loan at Manchester United. It is a loaded position at the German club and arguably may be harder to find minutes than at Real Madrid.