Daily Thread: 21 February 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel

Gameday!! Champions League returns.

Los Blancos arrived in Liverpool ahead of the massive showdown at Anfield tonight. Carlo’s men will be without Kroos and Tchouameni though as they haven’t recoverd in time. It is expected that Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos will start alongside Modric in midfield with Valverde playing up front. 3 of Castilla’s finest will also be making the trip. The reds will be looking for revenge number 123795. Should be a cracker of a game.

Real Madrid squad against Liverpool



❌ Kroos, Tchouaméni pic.twitter.com/3e9F3Xtogf — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 20, 2023

Sergio Arribas, Mario Martín & Álvaro Rodriguez travel for the game against Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/MDwoByzKme — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 20, 2023

So what’s Liverpool been upto recently.

Liverpool are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their season. After an awful start to 2023, the reds will hope their last two results mean that they have turned the corner. Back-to-back 2-0 victories against rivals Everton and Newcastle United ended a sequence of just one win in seven competitive games.

January signing Cody Gakpo has scored in both of Liverpool’s recent wins following his move from PSV, while Darwin Núñez scored for just the second time in 10 post-World Cup appearances in the 2-0 victory at Newcastle on Saturday evening but then had to be taken off after suffering an injury in the game.

Liverpool’s greatest threat however continues to be Mo Salah who will be looking to overtake Drogba as the all time highest scoring African player in the Champions League. The Egyptian already has 7 goals in the group stages with only Mbappe level with him. It will be interesting to see who Carlo deploys to stop his marauding attacks down the right wing.

Jurgen Klopp says "there is a chance" Darwin Nunez will feature for Liverpool against Real Madrid tomorrow despite suffering a shoulder injury on Saturday pic.twitter.com/hoy2XbkUnC — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 20, 2023

Snippets from our past encounters with Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid 08/09



Iker Casillas pic.twitter.com/c9ykcITswo — My Greatest 11 (@MyGreatest11) February 20, 2023