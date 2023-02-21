Real Madrid legend and honorary president Amancio passes away

Real Madrid have announced that club legend and honorary president Amancio Amaro passed away at the age of 83 this Tuesday morning.

Real Madrid C. F., the club’s president and its Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of Amancio Amaro, Real Madrid’s honorary president and one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football.

Real Madrid would like to extend its condolences and sympathy to his wife Consuelo, his children Óscar, Belén, Amancio, Patricia, Marcos and Claudia, his brother Juan Carlos, his grandchildren and all his relatives, colleagues and loved ones.

In 1962, Amancio joined Real Madrid from Deportivo de La Coruña, and played for our club for fourteen seasons, until 1976. Always an example for Real Madrid and for the whole sporting world.

At the Heysel Stadium in Brussels in 1966, he won the Sixth European Cup for Real Madrid, in a famous final in which he scored our team’s first goal defeating Partizan Belgrade.

Amancio won 9 Spanish League titles and 3 Spanish Cups with Real Madrid, in addition to the 1966 European Cup. He played 471 games for Real Madrid, scored 155 goals and was the league’s top scorer on two occasions.

Capped 42 times and won his first European Championship with the Spanish national team in 1964 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Amancio was also part of the FIFA World Cup squad that played against Brazil at the Maracana stadium in 1968.

Along with Paco Gento, Amancio was at the helm of the Real Madrid team that went on to win five consecutive European Cups, and embodies the values that have shaped the history of our club.

In 1984, Amancio coached Castilla to the Second Division championship, the only reserve team in Spanish football to have achieved this feat to date. With Amancio as coach, a generation of the most important youth players in our history emerged: la Quinta del Buitre.

Amancio Amaro passed away at the age of 83. He will be go down in the memory of all madridistas and football fans as one of the sport’s biggest legends.

Real Madrid expresses its condolences to all madridistas. May he rest in peace.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Managing Madrid wishes to extend its condolences to Amancio’s family and to all madridistas around the world. Rest in peace, Amancio.