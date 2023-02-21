Liverpool vs Real Madrid, 2023 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 without starters Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos, who haven’t recovered from their illnesses.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Modric, Ceballos, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Liverpool predicted XI: Allisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Bajcetic, Salah, Gakpo, Darwin.

Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos are the two most obvious replacements for Tchouameni and Kroos, although Ancelotti could also start Rodrygo on the right wing and move Valverde to the spot on the center of the midfield in order to keep Ceballos as an option off the bench.

However, that option isn’t very likely, given that Real Madrid will likely take a cautious approach against a strong team like Liverpool. Rodrygo will be expected to come off the bench later in the game, providing Real Madrid with his usual boost as a reserve.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 02/21/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.