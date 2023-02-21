Liverpool vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid visit Anfield in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16, a crucial rematch of the 2022 Champions League Final for two teams that need to rely on their chances to win the European competition after under-performing in the leagues so far.

However, it would be safe to say that neither team is as mediocre as their numbers in the leagues show. Real Madrid can’t take Liverpool’s struggles for granted and Klopp’s men will definitely want some pay back after last season’s Final, which they dominated but ended up losing.

The same can be said about Liverpool. Real Madrid will be without Kroos, Mendy and Tchouameni for this one but Ceballos and Camavinga have been brilliant since the World Cup break and appear to be ready to perform under the big lights in the Champions League.

This game has it all, so don’t miss it!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 02/21/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.