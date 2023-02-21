 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Liverpool vs Real Madrid, 2023 Champions League

All set for a crucial and thrilling Champions League match.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea FC: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Liverpool starting XI (TBC): Allisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Bajcetic, Salah, Gakpo, Darwin.

As expected, Camavinga is replacing Tchouameni in the starting lineup. Real Madrid will need to be very careful with Liverpool’s firepower, as Los Blancos have not defended properly in quite some time. This game has all the ingredients to be a classic between two of the biggest teams in the history of football. Don’t miss it.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 02/21/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid