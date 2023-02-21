CONFIRMED lineups: Liverpool vs Real Madrid, 2023 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Liverpool starting XI (TBC): Allisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Bajcetic, Salah, Gakpo, Darwin.

As expected, Camavinga is replacing Tchouameni in the starting lineup. Real Madrid will need to be very careful with Liverpool’s firepower, as Los Blancos have not defended properly in quite some time. This game has all the ingredients to be a classic between two of the biggest teams in the history of football. Don’t miss it.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 02/21/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

