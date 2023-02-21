 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ancelotti’s former teammate and roommate Ruud Gullit: “It was clear that Carlo was going to be a coach”

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Previews Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Former AC Milan player Ruud Gullit, who was Carlo Ancelotti’s teammate in the legendary Milan team of the 80s, spoke to Marca in an interview and discussed why Ancelotti has been so successful.

Gullit, who spent lots of time with Ancelotti, said it was clear he was going to be a coach one day.

“It was clear that Carlo was going to be a coach,” Gullit said. “We were roommates and he was very serious in the way he approached soccer.

Gullit gave his analysis on what has made Ancelotti so successful as a coach:

“The most important thing that Carlo has is that he is a nice, good person. He has a lot of knowledge and knows what the business is about, but the best thing is that he knows how to deal with people. The most important thing about his success is that he makes people melt. He knows the tactics and knows how to treat the players to make them feel good and get the best out of them. That is his secret. He is like your favorite uncle.”

