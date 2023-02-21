Oscar Amaro: “Amancio has left a legacy of friends and relationships that is above his figure as a player”

Amancio Amaro’s son, Oscar Amaro, appeared on Radio Marca today to speak about his father who passed away today at the age of 83.

Everyone knows what a great legend Amancio is as a footballer, but Oscar also spoke about Amancio: the wonderful man who was highly respected.

”As a person, he stood out and I’m not saying it from the perspective of a son,” Oscar said. “He has left a legacy of friends and relationships that is above his figure as a player. It’s incredible. I’m receiving calls from abroad. It’s a bit of a shock to me.”

“He was a man of few words, he really liked to listen,” Oscar continued. “He made reflections afterwards. He was very analysable. The disease was contained, but in the last phase it has progressed very quickly and it is the scourge we have.”

Oscar also passed on some words of wisdom from his father.

“His philosophy was very clear,” Amancio’s son explained. “It does not matter what you are, it does not matter if you are a plumber or president of the government... but you have to be the best.”