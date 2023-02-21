Baptista recounts his experience watching Real Madrid’s UCL remontadas at the Bernabeu

Former Real Madrid player Julio Baptista spoke to English media outlet ‘Daily Mail’ about his perspective of Real’s historic season last year. The former Brazilian striker watched Real Madrid’s big come backs last season in the Champions League up close in Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and said it was “incredible”.

“I’m not sure if Real Madrid will repeated in the Champions League,” Baptista said. “I was at the game against Paris Saint-Germain and against Manchester City and it was really incredible. Madrid have that kind of force in their stadium and any away player will see it and feel it.”

Baptista speaks about a phenomena that many have encountered at the Bernabeu when playing Real Madrid: When Real score, the opponents become paralyzed.

“You saw it on the faces of the Manchester City players,” Baptista explained. “They were thinking: ‘This is going to happen again.’ You can see the tension. The mental part is very important. When Madrid scores, their players begin to believe and that’s how it was against Chelsea, Manchester City and PSG”.