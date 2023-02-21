Fireworks set off in the middle of the night next to Real Madrid team hotel

Here is to hoping Real Madrid players packed ear plugs and sound machine, as Liverpool fans looked to give their team a helping hand via the use of sleep deprivation. Ahead of the big UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie between the two European giants, fans set off fireworks in the middle of the night, right next to the Real Madrid team hotel.

12.55am outside mine. @realmadriden getting a wake up call.



Into these Reds ⚪️

Many residents who live near Anfield commented on the noise, saying they were worried of potential bombs dropping and that the sounds startled them in middle of the night. The first set of fireworks went off at 12:55AM and the second around 2AM.

Liverpool fans have pulled these antics before, back in 2019 ahead of the second leg of the team’s semi-final against Barcelona, fireworks were set off in the middle of the night. That night, the Barcelona team suffered a humiliatingly loss to Liverpool, ending their treble hopes under Ernesto Valverde. Real Madrid will be looking to reverse that fate and not allow the fireworks to play any part in their performance tonight.