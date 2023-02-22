Svava marks two assists in nail-baiting game for Denmark; Toletti walks off with injury

Denmark 3-2 Uruguay

By: Kani Froh

To say that Denmark had a rough game would be an understatement. While they were dominant in most aspects, from the shots to the pass accuracy and possession, they also made some mistakes to cancel out the dominance in other senses.

Denmark had in total of 16 shots and 6 of them were on target while Uruguay had 8 total shots and 5 o target which was much more efficient. It showed in the game how much Danes struggled to create and convert big chances. Out of 4 of them, they missed 3 big chances.

They started off strong. Denmark scored their first goal in 8’ and it was looking good for them. The goal came from Sofie Svava’s dribble and cross to Sofie Bredgaard. Svava’s pass arrived perfectly to Bredgaard’s foot who knew how to finish it off.

However, only 8 minutes later, Uruguay scored an equalizer. From that point on, Denmark really struggled to do something concrete. In 27’ Svava tried a similar thing to the assist she made in the first 8 minutes, but the attempt barely failed. For the rest of the game, until the last 10 minutes, it was more or less only Denmark trying to outsmart Uruguay’s defense. But in 84’ Uruguay scored from a terrible mistake in the passing back to the goalkeepeer.

Svava took the corner in the 89th minute and it found Sevecke’s head in the box who put it in the net. A stunning equalizer for Denmark when it all seemed lost after Uruguay had scored for the lead 5 minutes earlier. The Real Madrid midfielder marked her second assist of the day, and another big one at that.

Otra asistencia de @SvavaSofie



Ahora a balón parado desde el córner pic.twitter.com/9MaNAOywRZ — Alexxxxx (@alexgtmx) February 21, 2023

One minute later, Denmark scored another - Thomsen with a stunning strike brought Denmark the winner.

Sofie Svava completed full 90 minutes against Uruguay. This international break has been quite successful for Svava as she managed to score 1 goal and 2 assists in the 2 games she played.

France 0-0 Norway

By: Kani Froh

A very peculiar game. It even makes sense that it ended without goals. One very interesting statistic is that in the entire 90 minutes, there wasn’t a single big chance on either side.

France may had gotten lucky in the last minutes of the first half when Norway’s Reiten hit the woodwork twice. Not many shots went on target in the entire game - only 3, all of which were for France. Bleues had quite a hard time keeping control in the center, mostly where Guro Reiten would operate. The teams would quite literally take turns in who controlled the possession, and the switch would happen often.

Real Madrid midfielder, Sandie Toletti, started the game. She didn’t leave much direct impact, but her background work was immaculate. She was involved in chance creation a few times and would be in charge of containing the control when it all seemed chaotic.

However, in 51’ Toletti suffered a foul. It looked like she received the hit on her heel, but it also might’ve been a small ankle sprain. She was subbed off 5 minutes later, but she left the pitch immediately after being able to stand up. The midfielder left the pitch crying but was later on seen with ice on her foot which seemed to ease the pain. There’s no more available information for the time being.

In 56’ Naomie Feller got on instead of Toletti. The Real Madrid attacker operated on the left-hand side, occasionally dropping inside. She had one shot off target, attempting it from around 17m distance, and was involved in chance creation from the left side but nothing notable came from it.

This international break is over for the Dane and the two French Real Madrid internationals.