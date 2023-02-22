Managing Madrid Podcast: Liverpool 2 - 5 Real Madrid, Champions League 2022 - 2023

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

An explanation of how crazy the atmosphere / night was at Anfield from a Madridista stand point

What we / Carlo Ancelotti were feeling at 2-0 down

Liverpool’s incompetence

Luka Modric’s performance

Eudardo Camavinga’s performance

Real Madrid’s subs

Why have Liverpool declined so badly?

A break down of all the goals scored and conceded

Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti’s most interesting post game quotes

Real Madrid’s Champions League patch now

A massive discussion on xG

Should Eduardo Camavinga be a 6 now?

Is Aurelien Tchouameni’s place in jeopardy?

Should Ancelotti have rested Toni Kroos at 5-2?

Should the kids have played at 5-2?

The classiness of the Liverpool fans at Anfield

Why La Liga is gone… unless….?

Antonio Rudiger’s performance

Should Vinicius be the #7?

Is Karim Benzema’s 2nd goal underrated?

And a ton more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@tacticalfouling)