Managing Madrid Podcast: Liverpool 2 - 5 Real Madrid, Champions League 2022 - 2023

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:
- An explanation of how crazy the atmosphere / night was at Anfield from a Madridista stand point
- What we / Carlo Ancelotti were feeling at 2-0 down
- Liverpool’s incompetence
- Luka Modric’s performance
- Eudardo Camavinga’s performance
- Real Madrid’s subs
- Why have Liverpool declined so badly?
- A break down of all the goals scored and conceded
- Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti’s most interesting post game quotes
- Real Madrid’s Champions League patch now
- A massive discussion on xG
- Should Eduardo Camavinga be a 6 now?
- Is Aurelien Tchouameni’s place in jeopardy?
- Should Ancelotti have rested Toni Kroos at 5-2?
- Should the kids have played at 5-2?
- The classiness of the Liverpool fans at Anfield
- Why La Liga is gone… unless….?
- Antonio Rudiger’s performance
- Should Vinicius be the #7?
- Is Karim Benzema’s 2nd goal underrated?
- And a ton more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Siddharth Ramsundar (@tacticalfouling)
