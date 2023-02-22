Daily Thread: 22 February 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel

Wow, Just wow!!

It all started so well for Liverpool and then Real Madrid does what Real Madrid always seems to do. Remontada in a pressure cooker of an away stadium where other teams have crumbled. But not Carlo’s Madrid. The mentality monsters strike again. Vini Jr. was named MOTM. Read more about how it all unfolded on the immediate reaction, 3 answers and 3 questions and player ratings articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast. I think Jamie Carragher however summed it up best.

| Carragher: “I’m not feeling too good, well done to Madrid. I’ve never seen a team come to Anfield and destroy Liverpool like that in Europe. Embarrassing, shambolic.” pic.twitter.com/OlPJljHljg — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 21, 2023

This is Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/Uj6cGIhzr9 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 21, 2023

Liverpool have conceded 5 goals at Anfield for the first time ever in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/t3oktLk56p — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 21, 2023

Luka is Eternal.

He’ll be 38 soon. It’s just ridiculous at this point.

Luka Modrić: "I don't want the club to gift me anything. If I renew it will be because I deserve it." pic.twitter.com/FFeTU3W8Ec — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 21, 2023

Graham Potter and @ChelseaFC aren't allowing people see Jurgen Klopp for the failure he's been this year. @vinijr is always a nightmare to @LFC , @MoSalah wept. pic.twitter.com/3JreauUGLM — (@KereKevin1995) February 22, 2023

For the recent doubters.

Big game player at such a young age. Vini Jr. is world class and we’re lucky to have him.

Solo puede ser uno y no habrá otro como el mejor del mundo Vini.jr camino de balón de oro ⚽️ el mejor jugador con diferencia pic.twitter.com/izXl0XVvZU — KARIM (@Marian80147105) February 22, 2023