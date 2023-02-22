 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 22 February 2023

Wednesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
/ new
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel

Wow, Just wow!!

It all started so well for Liverpool and then Real Madrid does what Real Madrid always seems to do. Remontada in a pressure cooker of an away stadium where other teams have crumbled. But not Carlo’s Madrid. The mentality monsters strike again. Vini Jr. was named MOTM. Read more about how it all unfolded on the immediate reaction, 3 answers and 3 questions and player ratings articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast. I think Jamie Carragher however summed it up best.

Luka is Eternal.

He’ll be 38 soon. It’s just ridiculous at this point.

For the recent doubters.

Big game player at such a young age. Vini Jr. is world class and we’re lucky to have him.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid