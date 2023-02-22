Vinicius: “I’m not trying to silence anyone”

After putting in a man-of-the-match performance in Real Madrid’s 2 - 5 win at Anfield against Liverpool in the Champions League round-of-16 first leg, Vinicius Jr spoke to TNT to reflect on a historic night.

“It’s not just me at Real Madrid,” Vinicius said. “The work of the whole team was spectacular. They did a great job defensively and also offensively. We’ve managed to make a lot of plays. With Karim, with Rodrygo... That’s good for me and good for the team, and good for all Real Madrid players too. I’m very happy with today’s game and I want to continue evolving. I’ve been here five seasons, more than 200 games with Real Madrid and I want to continue being decisive for the club”

Was this a game to ‘drown out the criticism’?

“I don’t try to silence anyone,” the Brazilian said. “I try to continue evolving, beat my goals, help my teammates who are with me every day. They tell me about the things that I really have to listen to. I feel that from the first day I arrived at Real Madrid. .. this is my home”.

Is the job done?

“The tie is still open,” Vinicius explained. “Liverpool are a great adversary and in the Champions League it won’t end until the two games are played.”