Injury updates: Alaba all but ruled out for Madrid Derby, Rodrygo questionable

If there was anything negative about Real Madrid’s 2-5 win in Anfield against Liverpool, it was David Alaba and Rodrygo Goes’ physical problems. The Austrian defender was forced to leave the game during the first half with a hamstring injury while Rodrygo was seen limping when he left the field late in the second half.

As of right now, Alaba is all but ruled out for Saturday’s Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid with that problem in his hamstring. The injury doesn’t look too serious but he could very well need at least 10-15 days to recover from this issue, one which is always tricky for footballers.

Inside Real Madrid’s camp there’s more optimism about Rodrygo’s own injury, though. The attacker is awaiting the results of the tests he will get tomorrow to see if what actually happened to him was a proper hamstring injury or just muscle fatigue. If the latter is proven right, Rodrygo will be available against Atletico.

The two players will have to wait until Thursday to know more about the extent of their injuries, so stay tuned for more news.