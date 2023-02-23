 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 23 February 2023

Thursday Edition of The Daily Merengue

This man is going to walk unless we do something about it.

In his post game press conference Klopp singled out one player for praise - “David Alaba is a top top top player but I thought tonight we saw why Nacho has played however many years at Real Madrid”. This is yet another testimonial to our loyal canternero who’s been with the club since the age of 11. He’s gone about his business in a thorough professional manner throughout the years, rarely complained about his bench role and can play anywhere across the back line. He’s come in at big moments to help the club out and now his contract is up in the summer and he could seek a new challenge unless the club gives him a good offer/role. God knows he’s earned it. Here’s to hoping that he renews with the club.

This is clearly a Spain issue!!

Mallorca banning a fan from the stadium is a step in the right direction but this has to be done on a larger scale and on a more aggressive footing. La liga has to step up.

Leading from the front.

We don’t often get a glimpse into Karim Benzema’s leadership abilities. A proper captain. Leading from the front with not just his goals.

