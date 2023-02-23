Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Top of the league

In this episode of the Managing Madrid (Castilla Corner edition), Kristofer McCormack and Hridyam Arora discuss:

Real Madrid Castilla’s win over Linares Deportivo last week

Top of the league standings

InSport TV things

Striker Alvaro Rodriguez

Vinicius Tobias and his most recent injury

and much more

Hosts this week:

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaConer)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)