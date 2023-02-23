Referee named for Madrid Derby between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid

The Spanish Football Federation have appointed Jesus Gil Manzano as the man in charge of Saturday’s Madrid Derby between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid, which will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu this Saturday with kick-off scheduled for 18:30 CET.

This will be the first time he oversees a Madrid Derby, although he’s a familiar face for both clubs. With him in charge, Real Madrid have won 31 games, with four draws and three defeats. Atletico have a record of 15 wins, six draws and six losses with Gil Manzano as the referee.

Reports from the Spanish press indicate that Atletico de Madrid are a bit unsettled with Gil Manzano’s appointment, as they’ve had some issues with him in the past. Gil Manzano is the only referee who ever sent Joao Felix off during his three years in the Spanish capital. He also sent Diego Costa off in the past, with the striker facing an eight-game suspension after that incident.