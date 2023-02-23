Real Madrid have multiple challenges bringing in Bellingham — report

Jude Bellingham is one of the most promising players in world football. The Englishman, 19, is already one of the best midfielders in the world, and has a list of many suitors who want to sign him.

One of those teams, for a year now, has been Real Madrid. They see Bellingam as a great option to continue the succession of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

But while the interest from Real Madrid is there for the current Borussia Dortmund midfielder, there are barriers to bring him in.

According to a report in The Athletic today, Real Madrid, despite rating Bellingham highly, have an offer that’s well short of Dortmund’s 150m asking price. On top of that, Real have very little leverage because there are plenty of Premier League teams swimming in money who can meet the asking price.

Perhaps Real Madrid would meet the 150m asking price had their situation been more desperate. Do Real Madrid have the money? Put it this way: Had Kylian Mbappe have been available for 150m they would have presented the briefcase. But the reality is that Real Madrid’s midfield does not need as much reinforcement as other areas. As The Athletic states, Real are more in need of a striker or wide attacker who can play on the right. Meanwhile, a team like Liverpool, are in desperate need of a Bellingham profile.

But Bellingham can’t be ruled out of the Spanish capital yet. Should one of Kroos or Modric leave at the end of the season, the English midfielder may skyrocket back to top of the priority list.