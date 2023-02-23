OFFICIAL: Alaba medical report

Real Madrid have published a medical report about defender David Alaba, who suffered a muscle injury during the team’s 2-5 win in Anfield against Liverpool.

Following tests carried out today on David Alaba by the Real Madrid medical services, it has been determined that the player has a muscle injury in the distal third of the right biceps femoris. His progress is to be monitored.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Alaba will need to miss around one month with this injury, according to reports in the Spanish press. That means that he could potentially miss the return leg of the Round of 16 against Liverpool and maybe the return leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals against Barcelona as well.

This is bad news for Real Madrid, even if Nacho managed to replace Alaba very effectively in the match against Liverpool. Alaba’s experience could have been a factor in the upcoming games for Madrid.