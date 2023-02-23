 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OFFICIAL: Rodrygo medical report

The attacker will miss the upcoming Madrid Derby and the first leg of the Semifinals against Barcelona.

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published a medical report on Rodrygo Goes. The attacker suffered a muscle injury during the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16, on which will keep him out for the next 10 days.

Following tests carried out today on David Alaba by the Real Madrid medical services, it has been determined that the player has a muscle injury in the distal third of the right biceps femoris. His progress is to be monitored.
Source: Realmadrid.com

This means that Rodrygo will not be available when Real Madrid face Atletico de Madrid in Saturday’s Madrid Derby. The attacker will also have to miss next week’s match against Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals.

Real Madrid were hoping to receive better news about Rodrygo’s injury, even if his presence in Saturday’s Derby was always going to be in doubt. However, the player himself appear to believe that he would be ready to face Barcelona, so this is bad news for Real Madrid.

