Managing Madrid Podcast: How to deal with Kroos’s contract? Plus: Bellingham, Firmino, and more

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Which player in football history do we wish never had injuries?

Why has Real Madrid stopped signing ‘role players’?

Jude Bellingham — should he be prioritized?

How to deal with the contracts of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos

Coaches and patience at Real Madrid

Can journalists celebrate press row?

Roberto Firmino as a backup?

Should Vinicius Jr get #7 or #11?

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)