Daily Thread: 24 February 2023

The perils of a thin squad.

Injuries are part and parcel of a club’s season. They happen every year without fail especially with the number of games (including international ones) increasing year on year. It feels like beating a dead horse but there’s really no excuse to go into the season with such a thin squad. Lets just hope Carlo and the lads can salvage at least one trophy this year.

David Alaba is expected to be out for 1 month. @Sergivalentin_ pic.twitter.com/rqNT5AJYJP — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 23, 2023

Rodrygo is expected to be out for 10 days, he will miss the derby on Saturday and should miss the Clasico next Thursday. @Sergivalentin_ pic.twitter.com/GLXdzrGeO0 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 23, 2023

All eyes turn towards the derby.

Need to keep the pressure on Barcelona and get all 3 points at the Bernabeu tomorrow.

Good vibes and hard work!



INSIDE TRAINING ⬇ — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) February 23, 2023

| Tchouameni is expected to start vs Atletico on Saturday. @marca — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 23, 2023

Always a Legend.

Sergio Ramos announces his retirement from the Spanish national team.



LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/LMS2hc4ieL — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 23, 2023

