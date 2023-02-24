 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 24 February 2023

Friday Edition of The Daily Merengue

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The perils of a thin squad.

Injuries are part and parcel of a club’s season. They happen every year without fail especially with the number of games (including international ones) increasing year on year. It feels like beating a dead horse but there’s really no excuse to go into the season with such a thin squad. Lets just hope Carlo and the lads can salvage at least one trophy this year.

All eyes turn towards the derby.

Need to keep the pressure on Barcelona and get all 3 points at the Bernabeu tomorrow.

Always a Legend.

ICYMI: “It was clear that Carlo was going to be a coach”

Ancelotti’s former teammate and roommate Ruud Gullit, in the legendary Milan team of the 80s, spoke to Marca in an interview and gave his opinion on why Carlo has been so successful as a coach. Give it a read.

