Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Atletico de Madrid

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid, which will kick off at 18:30 CET.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. y Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Mariano, Álvaro.

As expected, Tchouameni is back with the team having recovered from the flu symptoms he suffered last week. He should be fresh and ready to start as the team’s defensive midfielder.

Rodrygo Goes and David Alaba are out and will not be available after picking up muscle injuries during Tuesday’s match in Anfield. Valverde will be expected to replace Rodrygo on Real’s right wing, with Nacho possibly starting on the left side of the defensive line to replace Alaba.

Academy player Alvaro has also been included on the list.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/25/2022

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.