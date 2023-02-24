 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Real Madrid to hold tribute for Amancio at the Santiago Bernabeu prior to derby kick-off

By Matt_Wiltse
/ new
Amancio Amaro Funeral Chapel At Santiego Bernabeu Stadium Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 via Getty Images

Prior to the start of the derby match between Real Madrid and Atletico on Saturday, a minute’s silence will will be observed in memory of the honorary president and former legendary Madrid player who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 83. Amancio is recognized as one of the great legends in Real Madrid’s history.

Amancio played for Real Madrid for 14 years between 1962 and 1976. He helped Los Blancos win their sixth European Cup. He added 9 Spanish League titles and 3 Spanish Cups to his CV as well. Amancio was a Madridista through and through and also managed the most successful Castilla team of all time. He won the Second Division championship with Castilla in 1984 and was pivotal in the development and promotion of the Quinta del Buitre.

In addition to the minute’s silence on Saturday, Real Madrid players will once again wear black armbands to commemorate Amancio’s life and legacy.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid