Real Madrid to hold tribute for Amancio at the Santiago Bernabeu prior to derby kick-off

Prior to the start of the derby match between Real Madrid and Atletico on Saturday, a minute’s silence will will be observed in memory of the honorary president and former legendary Madrid player who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 83. Amancio is recognized as one of the great legends in Real Madrid’s history.

Amancio played for Real Madrid for 14 years between 1962 and 1976. He helped Los Blancos win their sixth European Cup. He added 9 Spanish League titles and 3 Spanish Cups to his CV as well. Amancio was a Madridista through and through and also managed the most successful Castilla team of all time. He won the Second Division championship with Castilla in 1984 and was pivotal in the development and promotion of the Quinta del Buitre.

In addition to the minute’s silence on Saturday, Real Madrid players will once again wear black armbands to commemorate Amancio’s life and legacy.