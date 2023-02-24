Churros y Tácticas Podcast: A great week for Real Madrid and a terrible week for Barca

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

A new level salt: “Salty sodium”

Why Diego isn’t worry about Barcelona’s loss to Manchester United

What’s Barca’s problem in Europe and when / how can they solve it?

Robert Lewandowski / Ansu Fati controversy

Barca’s defense in Europe vs Barca’s in La Liga

How will the upcoming Clasicos go?

Diego’s experience during the Liverpool vs Real Madrid game

How special YNWA is in person

Erik Ten Hag vs Xavi Hernandez

What if…. Barca lose La Liga?

Diego’s response to the BarcaGate podcast comments

And more.

