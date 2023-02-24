Churros y Tácticas Podcast: A great week for Real Madrid and a terrible week for Barca

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- A new level salt: “Salty sodium”
- Why Diego isn’t worry about Barcelona’s loss to Manchester United
- What’s Barca’s problem in Europe and when / how can they solve it?
- Robert Lewandowski / Ansu Fati controversy
- Barca’s defense in Europe vs Barca’s in La Liga
- How will the upcoming Clasicos go?
- Diego’s experience during the Liverpool vs Real Madrid game
- How special YNWA is in person
- Erik Ten Hag vs Xavi Hernandez
- What if…. Barca lose La Liga?
- Diego’s response to the BarcaGate podcast comments
- And more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...