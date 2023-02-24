 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: A great week for Real Madrid and a terrible week for Barca

Long overdue: Kiyan and Diego finally record together

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Manchester United v FC Barcelona: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg Two - UEFA Europa League Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • A new level salt: “Salty sodium”
  • Why Diego isn’t worry about Barcelona’s loss to Manchester United
  • What’s Barca’s problem in Europe and when / how can they solve it?
  • Robert Lewandowski / Ansu Fati controversy
  • Barca’s defense in Europe vs Barca’s in La Liga
  • How will the upcoming Clasicos go?
  • Diego’s experience during the Liverpool vs Real Madrid game
  • How special YNWA is in person
  • Erik Ten Hag vs Xavi Hernandez
  • What if…. Barca lose La Liga?
  • Diego’s response to the BarcaGate podcast comments
  • And more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid