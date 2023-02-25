Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Atletico de Madrid in the last Madrid Derby of the 2022-2023 season, one which could very well be decisive in the race for La Liga title, as Los Blancos just can’t afford to drop any more points.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Atletico de Madrid predicted XI: Oblak, Molina, Hermoso, Savic, Reinildo, Koke, Saul, Carrasco, Barrios, Llorente, Griezmann.

It will be tough for Ancelotti to find the right balance between keeping his veterans fresh and ready for the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals —which will be played next Thursday— while taking this Derby as seriously as it’s required to be taken given the circumstances.

In the end, it looks like the Italian coach will not make any kind of rotation, while Tchouameni could have to wait until Thursday to make his return to the starting lineup.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/25/2022

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

