Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid’s home match against Atletico de Madrid will be the last Madrid Derby of the season. Atletico are out of the race for the title, while Los Blancos are still in the battle but eight points behind Barcelona in the table, meaning that they just can’t afford to drop any more points.

The timing of this Derby isn’t ideal for Real Madrid, who played a very intense game against Liverpool last Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 and will also be facing Barcelona in the Copa del Rey Semifinals next Thursday. Coach Carlo Ancelotti will need to make sure that his veterans are ready for this crucial stretch of games, so he might be forced to manage his squad properly in order to keep some of them fresh.

On the other hand, Simeone will be able to focus on this game, so he will surely try to ruin Real Madrid’s chances of fighting for the title.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/25/2022

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.