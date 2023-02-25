 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid, 2023 La Liga

All set for the last Madrid Derby of the season.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Atletico de Madrid, the last Madrid Derby of the 2022-2023 season.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Kroos, Valverde, Ceballos, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Atletico de Madrid starting XI (TBC): Oblak, Molina, Hermoso, Savic, Reinildo, Koke, Saul, Carrasco, Barrios, Llorente, Griezmann.

Real Madrid really need to beat Atletico in order to keep the race for the title alive, as Barcelona are already eight points clear of Los Blancos in the table. Atletico de Madrid don’t have much to play for as they’re expected to clinch their presence in the Champions League some time soon anyway, but they will surely try to ruin Madrid’s chances of winning the title.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/25/2022

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid