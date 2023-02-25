Player Ratings: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid; 2023 La Liga

After a historic Champions League victory away at Anfield, Real Madrid had to re-center their attention to La Liga with a big derby match against Atletico Madrid. The game ended 1-1 with goals from Giminez and Alvaro.

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—6: Had very little to do as Atletico Madrid sat back and defended in a 5-3-2.

Dani Carvajal—7: Solid game from the right back who nearly had an early outside of the boot assist to his fellow full-back Nacho.

Eder Militao—8: A very good first half where Eder Militao turned into a creator. His ball carrying and quick one-two’s down the center of the pitch helped to break lines and off-set Atleti’s deep defensive shape. Nearly had an assist to Benzema with a cross from the right flank after one of those ball-carrying sequences.

Toni Rudiger—6.5: Another good game defensively. Played like a sweeper and nullified any counter-attacks from Atleti. Looked like it was between he and Alvaro to do better on the aerial duel on the goal conceded.

Nacho—7: The Bernabeu sang, “Nacho quedate”, as the 33-year-old put in another good shift at the left back position. Showed impressive skill and agility to beat Molina 1 v 1 in the first half.

Toni Kroos—7: Played at the center defensive midfield position with both Tchouameni and Camavinga on the bench. Was near perfect with his ball distribution and arguably should not have been taken off in the 63rd minute of the match.

Fede Valverde—7: Worked tremendously hard in the midfield and finished the match with some impressive defensive stats: Three interceptions, three completed tackles, one blocked shot, and two clearances.

Dani Ceballos—8: Another midfielder whose substitution looked to be a bizarre decision. Ceballos was everywhere and had great success with little toe-poke challenges to win the ball back. It was Spaniard that played some dagger passes through the Atleti defense to Vinicius— particularly one 70-yard pass in between Molina and Savic to feed Madrid’s left winger.

Marco Asensio—6: Produced one knuckle ball shot that nearly bamboozled Oblak, but did not find its way into the back of the net. Was lively in the opening 20-30 minutes but faded out of the game.

Vinicius Junior—6: A “quiet” game for Vinicius still included 5 key passes and 6 completed dribbles. The intent was there, but struggled to find a way through a deep Atleti defense.

Karim Benzema—5: Had a number of good chances in the first half, finishing the game with an xG of 1.02, but failed to convert or properly connect with any of his chances.

Substitutions:

Luka Modric—7: Registered the assist for Alvaro from a later corner kick.

Eduardo Camavinga—8: A good cameo off the bench and one of the few substitutions that ended up being net-positive for Madrid, but one could argue that he should have come on as a left back rather than a double pivot with Tchouameni.

Tchouameni—6.5: Had two powerful shots from outside the box that Oblak could only parry.

Alvaro—8: Last week Alvaro came on to produce two assists (one of which was disallowed due to VAR) and this week the 18-year-old scored a snap header from a Luka Modric corner kick to give Madrid life and secure a point.

Lucas Vazquez—N/A: A late substitution by Ancelotti to try and provide fresh legs down the right flank.