Managing Madrid Podcast: Atletico Madrid Post-game, Feb 25

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Euan McTear, and Sam Leveridge discuss:

A ‘decaffeinated derby’

Atletico’s defensive strucutre

Carlo Ancelotti’s explanation of what went wrong

The performances of Vinicius Jr, Fede Valverde, Marco Asensio, and more.

An entire Alvaro Rodriguez segment

The Reinildo injury

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance off the bench

The title race.....

Ancelotti’s starting XI and subs

The atmosphere at the Bernabeu

The greatness of Amancio Amaro

The new press area

Tactical wrinkles from both side

And a ton more.

Hosts this week:

Euan McTear (@Emctear)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Sam Leveridge (@samleveridge)