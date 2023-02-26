Daily Thread: 26 February 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Well that could be that for La Liga.

If Barca win against relegation threatened Almeria, their lead will be 10 points with 15 games to go. An already difficult task looks to be unattainable at this point. There is now a very real possibility of going trophyless this season. The one bright spot was 18 year old Álvaro Rodríguez who scored the equalizer with a brilliant header for his first goal with the senior squad. He was named MOTM as well. The game was covered in depth in the immediate reaction, player ratings. 3 answers and 3 questions articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast. Next up Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey.

• November 5th, 1994: Raúl scores his first Real Madrid goal against Atlético Madrid in the Bernabéu.



• February 25th, 2023: Álvaro Rodriguez scores his first Real Madrid goal against Atlético Madrid in the Bernabéu. pic.twitter.com/Mo7w7GkvxQ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 25, 2023

Carlo Ancelotti: “Alvaro Rodriguez will be a first team player next season. We don't have another player like him”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



“I will talk to Raul about Alvaro. He will play for us and for Castilla this season”. pic.twitter.com/JaEmYMA1Ud — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 25, 2023

Why is Carlo’s league record so poor compared to his tournament record?

Especially when we look at his record in Italy. Granted his Milan team were runners-up to Juventus in 2004–05 and 2005–06 and both Scudetti were later wiped from the record books of Juventus due to the club’s involvement in the Calciopoli scandal but still 1 Serie A in over 10 years is a worrying stat for a coach of his calibre. In La Liga the record could extend to 1 in 4 years. Just not good enough. This season the argument can be made that he wasn’t supported enough by management but the coach has to shoulder some blame too for the nonchalant displays in the league and the refusal to use the kids from the Cantera. He is clearly a much better tournament coach so that brings us to the poll question below:

Contract Update.

It would be interesting to see if the club brings him back or sends him out on another loan. If he’s brought back where will he play and who’s place will he take in the squad. Lots of questions for the summer.

️| Real Madrid are planning to extend Brahim Díaz’s contract. Confirmed by @FabrizioRomano. pic.twitter.com/NGGedzGQd3 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 25, 2023

